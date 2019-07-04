close

Celine Dion

Celine Dion wins heart with iconic blue necklace from 'Titanic' at Paris Fashion Week

File photo

Washington DC: America singer Celine Dion is stealing the limelight at Paris Fashion Week with her 'Titanic' iconic blue diamond necklace.

According to Fox News, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was spotted wearing the iconic blue diamond neckpiece from the film which was also a milestone for the singer who had crooned a song for the film.

In 'Titanic', the necklace is dubbed as the 'Holy Heart of the Ocean,' and is given to Rose which was essayed by Kate Winslet's character by her Billy Zan, essayed by fiance Cal.

The singer was last seen wearing the blue necklace while promoting the film at the 1998 Academy Awards, at the ceremony`s red carpet, and it seems that after almost two decades, she still has a lot of memories attached to the singer.

The 51-year-old actor paired her necklace with a white shirt which reads, 'I love Paris,' with the name 'Hilton' written underneath, which seems to refer to the reality star, Paris Hilton.

Although Dion`s outfit turned heads at the event, it wasn`t the entire original look of the singer. At the Vetements Menswear Spring-Summer 2020 show in Paris last month, a model was clicked on the runway sporting the same Paris Hilton-inspired outfit, necklace, white shirt and all. 

Celine DionParis Fashion WeekKate WinsletParis Hilton
