Centre should ask Maharashtra governor for a report on Mumbai-Patna police clash in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has been regularly tweeting on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, took to Twitter recently and wrote that Centre should intervene and ask for a report from Maharashtra Governor on the clash between Mumbai and Bihar police in Sushant's death case probe. 

Subramanian Swamy wrote: Centre as a custodian of the Constitution, should ask the Governor of Maharashtra for a report on the present ugly Mumbai-Patna clash of States’ Police, which may harm the cause of justice in the SSR mysterious death because of fudging that is going on to make it look a suicide.

Late actor's family has got immense support from fans and friends, shouting for justice. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.

 

