CHAHATT KHANNA

Chahatt Khanna Says She Was Brainwashed To Convert Into Islam By Her Ex-Husband Farhan Mirza

Chahatt Khanna reveals her ex-husband Farhan Mirza asked her to not worship her god, and brainwashed her to convert.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chahatt Khanna Says She Was Brainwashed To Convert Into Islam By Her Ex-Husband Farhan Mirza Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actress Chahatt Khanna recently made an explosive revelation about her life that left many shocked. Chahatt who is separated from her husband Farhan Mirza alleged that she was brainwashed by him to convert to Islam and today she is glad that she is back to her roots. In an interview with Telly Talk India, Chahatt was quizzed about being brainwashed by her ex Farhan to convert. She admitted and said,” Yes, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don't know for their good or my good, but that is why I said, thankfully, I am back home.”

In the same interview, she revealed how she was asked by Farhan to worship her God and was put on many limitations, “A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. After that, I was told 'Don't worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way' and I being a lost child followed that way. I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life”.

Before marrying Farhan Mirza, Chahatt was married to businessman Bharat Narsinghania In 2006 and got divorced in the same year accusing him of mental and physical abuse by him and his family.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

