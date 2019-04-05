Chaitra Navratri 2019: Durga Aartis you should know

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 2016. The nine-day festival marks the arrival of Goddess Durga to earth. Dedicated to Maa Durga, Navratri is all about devotion, merriment. So to make your Navaratri even for fruitful, learn these aartis for blissful evenings.

Pay tribute to the Mother Goddess by singing her glory in the form of Aarti.

Here are the lyrics of the Durga Aarti:

Jai Ambe gauri, mayya jai shyama gauri,tumko nish-din dhyavat, hari brahma shivji...Jai Ambe Gauri

Glory to you, O divine Mother Gauri, glory to you, O Parvati, you are so rich in maiden grace that Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva meditate before you.

Maang sindoor virajat, tiko mrig-mad ko, ujjwal se dou naina, chandra vadan niko...Jai Ambe Gauri

The vermilion adorns your hair-parting and the fragrance of musk feels blissful. Your eyes twinkle and your face is as beautiful as the moon.

Kanak samaan kalewar, raktaambar raaje, rakt pushp gal-mala, kanthan par saaje...Jai Ambe Gauri

Your body shimmers like gold and you are dressed red. The garland made of red flowers looks beautiful around your neck like a necklace.

Kehri vahan rajat, kharag khapar dhaari, sur nar muni jan sevat, tinke dukh haari...Jai Ambe Gauri

The lion is your vehicle and you hold a sword and a skull in your hands. The Gods, the saints call you for your divine blessings and you drive away their grief.

Kanan kundal shobhit, naas-agre moti, kotik chandra divakar, sum rajat jyoti...Jai Ambe Gauri

Your ear-rings and the pearl-studded nose ring of yours look splendid. You emit the radiance of a thousand suns and moons.

Shumbh ni-shumbh vidare, mahisha sur ghati, dhumra-vilochan naina, nish-din-mad mati...Jai Ambe Gauri

O slayer of the demons Shubha Nishumbh, Mahishasura and Dhumravilochana. Your eyes mirrored your anger day-in and day-out.

Chandh mundh sangh-haare, shonit beej hare, madhu kaitabh dou maare, sur bhe heen kare...Jai Ambe Gauri

You killed Chand and Mund, you took away the seeds of Shonit. You slayed Madhu and Kaitabh, and thus made the gods fearless

Brahmani rudrani, tum kamla rani, aagam nigam bakhani, tum shiv patrani...Jai Ambe Gauri

You are the consort of Brahma, Rudra and Vishnu. The sacred texts hail you as the queen consort of Lord Shiva.

Chaunsath yogini gavat, nritya karat bhairon, baajat taal mridanga, aur baajat damaroo...Jai Ambe Gauri

Sixty four Yoginis (women saints) sing in chorus to praise you. Bhairava dances to glorify your beauty. The mridanga plays in co-ordination with the Taalas and the Damru too plays.

Tum ho jag ki maata, tum hi ho bharta, bhakto ki dukh harata, sukh sampati karata...Jai Ambe Gauri

You are the mother of the Universe. You help sustain life. You bless your devotes with wealth and prosperity and remove sorrow from their lives.

Bhuja chaar ati shobit, var mudra dhaari, mann vaanchit phal pavat, sevat nar naari...Jai Ambe Gauri

Your four arms glorify your persona. Men and women who worship you shall have all their cherished wishes fulfilled.

Kanchan thaal virajat, agar kapoor baati, Shri Maal-etu me rajat, kotik ratan jyoti...Jai Ambe Gauri

The incense sticks and the camphor are kept on a golden plate to be offered to you. Your forehead emits the radiance of the precious gems.

Shri Ambe ji ki aarti, jo koi nar gaave, kahat Shivanand Swami, sukh sampati paave...Jai Ambe Gauri

Whosoever sings the aarti, will be blessed with wealth and prosperity, says Swami Shivanand.