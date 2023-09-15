Mumbai: Actor Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films such as 'Chak De! India', 'Dil Chahta Hain', and 'Mardaani', passed away at the age of 66, his last rites were performed today in Mumbai. On Friday, friends and relatives fans gathered to say him a sorrowful farewell. His death rites were done at Goregaon's Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhoomi.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to pay his condolences to his family. He wrote, “Was very sad to read of the passing of Rio Kapadia. We worked together on Happy New Year and The Big Bull. Most gentle, articulate and caring. He was also a wonderful painter. I have many of his sketches. You will be remembered very fondly, sir. My condolences to his family and friends.”

The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer. In his career, Kapadia has starred in a number of critically praised films with an impressive cast. He has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Happy New Year.' He has also appeared in 'Khuda Hafiz', 'Mardaani', 'Dil Chahta Hain', and more films. He was last seen in 'Made In Heaven Season 2'.

Apart from films, he also acted in several popular Indian daily soaps like 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', among others. In his last post on Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote in the caption, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."