Chandan Roy Sanyal: No better way to celebrate birthday than work

Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal feels there is no better way to celebrate one's birthday than working on the day. The actor celebrated his birthday on Thursday on the sets of Prakash Jha's web series, for which he is currently shooting.

"I am not much into celebrating my birthday but every year does make me feel more and more grateful for the blessings I have been given. I usually spend this day with my family and close friends if I am at home but I couldn't pick a better way to celebrate this year than working on something that makes me excited as an actor. And seeing that it is with talented people like our director Prakash Jha sir and the entire cast, it makes it even more special," he said.

The upcoming web series helmed by Prakash Jha stars Bobby Deol alongside Chandan. The show is currently on the floors in Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Chandan Roy Sanyal's upcoming projects this year include Ravi Adhikari's "Dheet Patangey" where he will be seen in the avatar of a government school teacher aspiring to become an investigative journalist. The movie also stars Shivin Narang, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Priya Banerjee and Tilotama Shome and is expected to release very soon.