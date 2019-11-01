Chandan Roy Sanyal: Working with Buddhadeb Dasgupta a milestone

Mumbai: 'Kaminey' fame actor Chandan Roy Sanyal feels working with the multiple National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta is one of the greatest milestones in his life. The actor features in Dasgupta's Bengali movie "Urojahaj" (The Flight).

"Working with Buddha da is a dream come true for any actor. It's a feather on my cap as an actor. Working with him is almost like going to film school. This is my second film with him. I worked with him earlier in a film called 'Tope' two years back. The film did well in the independent circuit and it's on Netflix now. He loved my work in 'Tope' and thought of casting me in 'Urojahaj'. He told me that I deserve at least one award for my performance in this film. Such words from him are rare because he is a tough guy to please. Working with him is a milestone in my life," said Chandan.

"Urojahaj" will be screened at Kolkata International Film Festival 2019 (KIFF), which starts next week. About the film, Chandan said: "It's the story of a smalltown garage mechanic who dreams big. He dreams to be on an aeroplane and take his family on a holiday. Then, one day he finds a defunct World War II plane in the jungle. He believes he can make it fly again. What happens next forms the story. It is all about dreams, aspirations and fantasies of a common man and his fight with the system."

For a common man today, it is not easy to follow his dreams, believes the actor. "The dreams of the common man who wants to make it big are always trampled upon by someone who is sitting on top of the hierarchy. This has happened for ages and centuries. This is the law of nature. Someone powerful will eat you up and not let you flourish," said Chandan.

He added: "It's tough to dream, and people who dream have to pay with their lives to keep their dreams alive. The greatest dreamers -- be it Gandhi or Martin Luther King or Einstein -- who dreamed of a perfect society, gave up their lives to keep their ideas alive."

"Urojahaj", which premiered at Mumbai film festival last year has also travelled to film festivals across the world like the New York Indian Film Festival and BFI London.

The film also starring Parno Mittra and Sudipto Chatterjee and is slated for a theatrical release on December 13.