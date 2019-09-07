close

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan-2: Bollywood reacts to India's space mission

Bollywood celebs began expressing 'hope' for Chandrayaan-2 along with congratulating ISRO for their achievements so far.

Chandrayaan-2: Bollywood reacts to India&#039;s space mission

New Delhi: After ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander 12 seconds before the touchdown on Moon's surface, Bollywood celebs began expressing 'hope' for the mission along with congratulating ISRO for their achievements so far.

Here is what they wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter:

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of

@isro- what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind”

Meanwhile veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Go... #Chandrayan2... Go. Indians all over the world are with you. @isro

In another tweet, he added, "गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!! Well done @isro. We are proud of you.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha too expressed hope over the spacecraft's landing. He wrote, “Damn.... I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It’ll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO.”

India's attempt to land a spacecraft at the moon, Chandrayaan- 2, began its journey on July 22. After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, Chandrayaan-2 began its journey to the moon on August 14. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander on the lunar surface was scheduled between 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM on Saturday, however it lost contact with ISRO's Mission Control Centre when it was just 2.1 kilometres away from scripting history.

