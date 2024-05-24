New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan' upcoming venture Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film is all set to present the nation's heartthrob in a never-before-seen avatar. The ambitious project delves into the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar - India’s inaugural Paralympic gold medalist.

During a recent appearance on a dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' Finale episode, veteran actor Suniel Shetty praised the makers and Kartik Aaryan's dedication for his part. He said, "Sajid bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) is very close to me. And he definitely says one thing about Kartik. The amount of dedication and sincerity with which Kartik has done this film. It's unbelievable. He has endured everything. Okay, there is body transformation. People do it. But the dedication with which he has done it. I think you haven't even eaten sweets for the last 1.5 years."

Kartik Aaryan responded, "Yes sir, A lot of hard work has gone into this film for 2 years. And in fact, from 1.5 to 2.75 years, sugar was considered as poison. And we were not eating it."

Makers released the first song teaser ‘Satyaanas’, composed by Pritam. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release.