close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron's kids feel their unusual family is 'awesome'

Theron also opened up about her upcoming animated film "The Addams Family".

Charlize Theron&#039;s kids feel their unusual family is &#039;awesome&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ Charlize Theron

Los Angeles: Actress Charlize Theron says her children are aware that they are an unusual family, and they think it is awesome.

"My kids are very aware that we're an unusual family and they don't even question it because I just always made sure that they knew exactly who we were as a family, and what we stood for, and what our values were, and that kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is really how to go through life," variety.com quoted Theron as saying when asked how she explains diversity to her children.

"They just think they're awesome. They think our family is awesome, and I think they're right. Our family is pretty awesome," added the actress, who is a mother to two adopted black daughters.

Theron also opened up about her upcoming animated film "The Addams Family". In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighbourhood for their "abnormal behaviour".

"I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out," said Theron, adding: "Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it's not so dark and it's not so scary."

Talking about the legacy of the Addams clan, the actress said: "When you think of (the Addams) being around since the sixties, that's pretty powerful -- that they've always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement."

"We need to question the norm a little bit more and we need to find kindness and understanding for others that might not look like us or might not talk like us or might not sound like us. So, to be a part of something like that, and I know children and their families are going to go see that, if that grabs them somewhere in their heart to think about things a little differently, boy, would that be great," she added.

Tags:
Charlize TheronThe Addams FamilyConrad VernonGreg TiernanAlexandra Schwartz
Next
Story

Haven't seen many of them: Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Marvel' films

Must Watch

PT23M35S

Chennai is witness to India-China relations: PM Modi