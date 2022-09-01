Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announce they are NOT ending their marriage!!!

New Delhi: As the rumours of their divorce were making rounds on social media, television actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have finally broken their silence on the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu Asopa posted a long note in which she said that they are calling off their divorce and will give a chance to the marriage for their daughter.

“Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love.”

Charu & Rajeev

A day earlier, both Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen posted pictures of their Ganpati celebration together with daughter Ziana. In a video shared by Charu on her YouTube channel, she can be seen doing Ganpati puja along with husband Rajeev Sen.

The couple got married in a civil ceremony in June 2019 after dating for around four months. The rumours of their split have been doing rounds since 2020 when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they briefly reunited after which Charu gave birth to their daughter Zaina.