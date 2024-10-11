Chef-Actor Ranveer Brar Recalls His First Meeting With Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Renowned chef and actor Ranveer Brar took to Instagram to honor the legacy of Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, who passed away on October 9, 2024. In a heartfelt post, Brar recounted his first meeting with Tata, emphasizing the profound impact of the industrialist's humble demeanor.

"When I think of Shri Ratan Tata, in my first meeting with him, what immediately struck me was his simple demeanor," Brar shared. He elaborated on the lessons he learned from Tata, particularly the importance of leading a simple life. "He taught me how powerful it can be to live simply. I remember him to be non-fussy and extremely easy to talk to. A man with such achievements could make you feel like you are the only person in the whole room he wants to speak to."

Brar also reminisced about Tata’s modest food preferences, revealing that the industrialist’s ideal breakfast was a croissant paired with a glass of orange juice. "I got to make this for him several times when I was a junior sous chef at Taj many years ago," he recalled fondly.

Expressing gratitude for his beginnings at the Taj Group, Brar stated, "I'm very proud that I started my journey with the Taj group of hotels because that's where my core values have been shaped. Shri Tata's legacy will forever be etched in my heart."

Watch The Post Here:

Ratan Tata, aged 86, died at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai after being in intensive care for several days. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata had recently reassured the public about his health through a social media post, stating that he was undergoing routine check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

In a gesture of respect, the Maharashtra government declared October 10 as a day of mourning, canceling all government events for the day, as the nation mourned the loss of a visionary leader whose contributions will be remembered for generations to come.