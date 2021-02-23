हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Amitabh Bachchan

Chehre new poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer to hit theatres on this date!

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery-thriller Chehre will hit the theatres on April 30. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffry and producer by Anand Pandit.

Chehre new poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer to hit theatres on this date!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery-thriller Chehre is all set for a theatrical release on April 30. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. However, actress Rhea Chakraborty cannot be seen in the movie poster that has been released.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi also shared the news via their Twitter accounts, tagging co-actors. However, both of them refrained from tagging Rhea Chakraborty. "#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!
Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021.#FaceTheGame @SrBachchan @anandpandit63 #RumyJafry @annukapoor_ @krystledsouza @SiddhanthKapoor #RaghubirYadav #DhritimanChatterjee #SaraswatiFilms," read Emraan's tweet.

Rhea Chakraborty has been mired in controversy since June 2020, when her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea was booked for abetment of suicide by Sushant's family and later she was jailed for a month in a drug probe case.

Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffry and producer by Anand Pandit.

