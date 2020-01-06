हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chernobyl

'Chernobyl' grabs eyeballs with two awards at 2020 Golden Globes

Beating Netflix miniseries `Unbelievable`, period drama `Chernobyl` won the 2020 Golden Globe Award in the Best Television Limited Series or Television Film category.Other nominees that `Chernobyl` surpassed include `Catch-22`, `Fosse/Verdon`, and `The Loudest Voice`.

&#039;Chernobyl&#039; grabs eyeballs with two awards at 2020 Golden Globes

Washington D.C: Beating Netflix miniseries `Unbelievable`, period drama `Chernobyl` won the 2020 Golden Globe Award in the Best Television Limited Series or Television Film category.Other nominees that `Chernobyl` surpassed include `Catch-22`, `Fosse/Verdon`, and `The Loudest Voice`.

The historical drama series registered another award in its name with Stellan Skarsgard receiving the prestigious award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for his role in the miniseries.

Skarsgard picked up his first Golden Globe at the age of 68 beating his fellow nominees Kieran Culkin, Alan Arkin, Andrew Scott and Henry Winkler.

The series narrates the events of the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster at a nuclear power plant in Soviet Ukraine.

`Chernobyl` won in two of the three categories it received nominations for at the 2020 Golden Globes. The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

