Chhath Puja 2022 song: Sunidhi Chauhan’s devotional track out on festival - WATCH

New Delhi: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him for bestowing life's many benefits and to fulfill specific wishes. Music is more than simply a form of entertainment; it is an integral part of our lives.

In the Bollywood industry, Dr. Sagar is a well-known lyricist. His lyricism, knowledge of the language, and use of word expressions are exceptional. Dr. Sagar has provided the music industry with numerous incredible songs that have amazed and astounded everyone. On this special occasion of Chhath puja; Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful Chhath song, which is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Dr. Sagar says over the composition of this beautiful track, "I'm incredibly glad that I was able to create one song that has such a strong emotional significance to me. I share a particularly strong link with this song. I am really very happy to pen down these amazing lyrics for this song, and Sunidhi's melodic voice has made it a thousand times better. I hope that the public will love this song a lot and choose it as one of the best festive chhath songs for this year and many years to come."

Dr. Sagar’s name is in the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon and The LallanTop song. Of all the songs he wrote, the song which got him much more love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba," which starred the celebrity "Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has almost crossed over 10 million views in a year.

He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.