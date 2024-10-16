Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actor Anurag Sharma Talks About Former Co-stars Chahat Pandey And Avinash Mishra; ''We’ll See Their True Personalities...''

New Delhi: Anurag Sharma, who plays Shamsher in Sun Neo's popular show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', recently shared his thoughts on his former Nath co-stars, Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra, who are currently contestants in Bigg Boss 18. The actor reflected on their journey so far, comparing their real and reel-life personalities.

Speaking about Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra's journey in Bigg Boss 18 so far, Anurag said, “Two people from my previous show are now in Bigg Boss, and they’re both doing really well. They’ve just entered, so gradually, we’ll see their true personalities come out. Both have made their entry, but I've heard that a third person from my show might also join. ''

He added, ''It seems like everyone’s going there except me! I’ve wanted to be part of Bigg Boss for a long time, but people often tell me, ‘Oh, it’s not for you, you’re too simple, only tricky people go there.’ But I don’t believe that—good people can go there too. I’m really happy that Avinash and Chahat have joined.”

The Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actor further added, “In just a week, you can’t really judge anyone. They’ve had a few minor conflicts, but that’s normal—it happens on set too. I think they’re still holding back a bit. If we talk about who’s being real, I feel like Chahat is hiding a part of herself, while Avinash seems to be changing a little for the show. On Bigg Boss, Avinash comes across as quite active, but in reality, he’s a really good guy. However, the Bigg Boss house demands that you stay active, and I think he’s putting in extra effort for that. I feel like if he stays more natural, it’ll come across better. But it’s only been a week, so it’s still early to say. Both of them are playing well.”

Anurag currently portrays Shamsher in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, a ruthless character closely tied to Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal). He has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience for his performance.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya follows the journey of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds solace and strength in her unwavering faith in Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena), who serves as a mother figure in her life. The show features a talented cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM on Sun Neo.