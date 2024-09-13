Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actors Ashish Dixit And Brinda Dahal Visit AndheriCha Raja

New Delhi: Actor Ashish Dixit, who plays Kartik in Sun Neo's Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, took his co-star Brinda Dahal, who plays Vaishnavi, to the renowned AndheriChaRaja pandal for Darshan.

While it was Ashish's first visit to this famous Ganpati pandal, it was particularly special for Brinda, who experienced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai for the first time, as she hails from Nepal. The lead duo recently shared their heartfelt experience and how memorable the visit was for them.

Ashish Dixit who plays the role of Kartik in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya shared his experience, “Even though I’ve been in the industry for nearly eight years, I had never visited Andhericha Raja before, so I was filled with excitement to finally experience the incredible positivity there. It was even more special for me because I took Brinda along to experience the vibrant vibe and energy of Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. On our way, we played a Marathi song dedicated to Ganesh Ji, and it really touched my heart. Brinda and I share a deep bond with Ganpati Bappa, and I’ve cherished Marathi culture since I was a child.”

He added, “When we arrived at Andhericha Raja, I felt a profound sense of emotion and connection. The atmosphere was so uplifting, and the staff’s warmth and support were truly heartwarming. We prayed with all our hearts for the success of our Sun Neo show, Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, and I asked Ganesh Ji for guidance to help me grow as an artist. My hope is that every performance feels special and resonates deeply with our audience.”

Sharing her experience Brinda Dahal, who plays Vaishnavi in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya shared, "I've been living in Mumbai for just a year and a half, and the way people celebrate here is truly on another level compared to Nepal. Back home, we used to worship Ganesh Ji at home, and my mom would fast during these days. I always believed God is with us, but experiencing the vibrant energy of a pandal brings a unique kind of joy. During the journey, I sang 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,' and it made me feel a deep connection with Bappa.”

She further added, “When we arrived, the atmosphere was so moving that I felt like I was right in front of Ganpati Bappa himself. We prayed for the success of our show and the channel Sun Neo, and I whispered my wishes into Mushak Ji’s ear. I’ve never felt such an incredible vibe before. The energy and connection here are more meaningful to me than any ritual."

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo, The show stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.