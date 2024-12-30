Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actress Brinda Dahal Shares Her New Year Resolutions: 'I Believe Everything Happens For The Best'

New Delhi: As the world gears up to welcome the new year, stars across the industry are reflecting on their journeys and sharing their hopes for the future. Brinda Dahal, who portrays Vaishnavi in Sun Neo's popular show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, recently opened up about her thoughts on the upcoming year and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the success of the show.

In an interview, Brinda shared her excitement for 2024, stating, "I don’t have any specific plans for the New Year yet, but if something comes up, we might go on a trip or celebrate in some way. Speaking of something special for me this year, it’s that I got the opportunity to be a part of Sun Neo’s unique show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, and the show is doing well, which I hope continues. That’s my wish for this year." When asked about New Year resolutions, Brinda mentioned that she doesn’t typically make them, saying, "I believe everything happens for the best, and God will guide me. However, I do plan to wake up early, as that’s something I struggle with."

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, which airs daily at 7 PM on Sun Neo, tells the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds strength and solace in her unwavering faith in Chhathi Maiyya, who serves as a motherly figure in her life. The show also features a talented ensemble cast, including Sneha Wagh, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ashish Dixit, and Brinda Dahal.