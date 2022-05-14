New Delhi: Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal underwent a long six-hour breast cancer surgery last month and updated fans about her health. After sharing inspiring posts, she yet again proved to be a braveheart as she hit the gym and posted a picture of her surgery scar along with a heartwarming note.

CHHAVI MITTAL BREAST CANCER SCAR

The actress took to Instagram and wrote: I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!

What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing #postop #postsurgery #breastcancer #recovery #healingfromwithin #chhavimittal #gymfreak #gym #gymtime #legday

CHHAVI MITTAL BREAST CANCER SURGERY

Soon after her surgery, Chhavi Mittal took to her Instagram handle to inform fans and friends that she is 'cancer-free'. Earlier, while opening up about her disease, the actress had written an emotional and inspiring note to share how she is dealing with the illness.

Chhavi Mittal and her husband Mohit Hussein have a son and a daughter. She has featured in popular TV shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Krishnadasi amongst various others.

Chhavi Mittal has co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.