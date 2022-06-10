Chhorii girl Nushrratt Bharuccha ready to entice fans with Janhit Mein Jaari!

NEW DELHI: Nushrratt Bharuccha surely knows how to win the hearts of her audience. The actress with her mere smile can win the hearts but that's not all, the diva is a power-pack performer and has proved it every single time.

Nushrratt had already made a name for herself in the rom-com genre with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl, but her upcoming release of Janhit Mein Jaari seems to be another feather in the hat for the actress. In her second solo lead film after 'Chhorii', Nushrratt will be seen bringing a yet another strong character of 'Manokamna' to the screen with a strong message.

In a vast filmography, with every passing film, Nushrratt has grown up as a performer and showcased a different shades of herself on the screen. Be it a city sleek role or a small-town character, the actress nailed it with her versatile acting potential. With films like Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrratt single-handedly took the story on her shoulder while shattering any doubts the naysayers had about her.

With the noteworthy characters in her films, Nushrratt Bharuccha has always delivered characters that have set her apart from any other actress in the industry, and now the time has come that she should get the due recognition for her exemplary work.

It’s hard to count on Nushrratt’s performance where she has done a dull performance. The actress has always given the best of her potential which has made her stand at the point where she is today.

She will be now next seen in 'Selfiee' opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar and 'Chhorii 2'.