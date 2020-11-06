Child artiste Saloni Daini aka Gangubai of comedy circus sheds 22 kgs during lockdown, opens up on fat-shaming

New Delhi: Remember the famous television child artiste of Comedy Circus? Yes, the cutesy little Gangubai, tickling our funnybones with her fantastic comic timing and one-liners on-stage. Gangubai aka Saloni Daini is 19 today and has undergone massive physical transformation.

In an interview with ETimes TV's Telly Blazer section, Saloni Daini opened about having faced fat-shaming, rude comments and how she lost a massive 22 kgs during the lockdown. Talking about her professional journey, she said, "Gangubai is my favourite character. I even have a tattoo of ‘Gangubai’ inked on my hand. When I am playing Gangubai, I am the most confident person – I can speak anything and I can do anything I want. I can do anything on stage. But when I am Saloni, I am very calm and ‘shant’. Gangubai is the one that gives me confidence. So when people call me ‘Gangubai’, I love it. That’s my favourite character. I would love being called ‘Gangubai’ even in future. Having said that, I would love to work as Saloni."

Opening up on her weight loss, Saloni said, "This is the first time I am sharing my weight-loss story. When lockdown had started, I would eat so much ghar pe. Mom would cook momos, butter chicken, cakes and things like that. One day I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked and saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. Lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank lockdown because I couldn’t go out and eat junk food."

"I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘kitni moti hai’, ‘kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. But mujhe bahut maza aate hai yeh sab padh k (I enjoy a lot reading them). I read them with my friends and keep laughing. People who write such comments, they are afraid enough to not show their faces but they can write such things for so many people. Sometimes I do feel low, but I move on quickly. I work towards better things in life and not think about such people. Now I have lost 22kgs, during the lockdown", she quipped.

Saloni Daini started off her acting career at a very young age as a stand-up comedian. She has featured in several TV shows and movies as well.