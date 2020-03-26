Childhood pics of Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor call for perfect throwback treat

New Delhi: Amid the gloomy lockdown days due to coronavirus, actresses Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor treated their Instafam to cute throwback photos of themselves. The posts call for perfect throwback treat this Thursday and are the cutest things on the internet today.

Parineeti shared a picture with her classmates from her school play and wrote, “If I had taken myself seriously then, I would have realised I could become an actress!” Parineeti and her friends are dressed in white and she looks cute with a red lip colour and blunt-cut. Here’s the photo:

Shraddha, meanwhile, shared an adorable photo of herself in a cute frock. She appears to be dressed for a birthday party and wears a golden cap on her head. “Being home. #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday,” she captioned her post. Take a look:

Both Parineeti and Shraddha are on a sharing spree and giving us glimpses from their respective quarantine breaks at home.

A week ago, Parineeti had also shared a string of pictures from her childhood days along with her brothers and also gave a sneak peek of her home in Ambala, where she grew up.

On the work front, Parineeti, last seen in ‘Jabariya Jodi’, has ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ with Arjun Kapoor coming up. While Shraddha Kapoor, whose ‘Baaghi 3’ with Tiger Shroff released in February, has a film with Luv Ranjan in her kitty.