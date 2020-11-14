हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Children's Day 2020

Children's Day 2020: Why Bal Diwas is celebrated on November 14 and best films to watch out on this day!

After the demise of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary which happens to be on November 14 was decided as the day to mark Children's Day or Bal Diwas.

Children&#039;s Day 2020: Why Bal Diwas is celebrated on November 14 and best films to watch out on this day!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The nation celebrates Children's Day on November 14 every year with much gusto and fervour. It marks a tribute to the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fond of kids. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', the late PM batted for children's education and how important it is for everyone to have access to read and write. 

After the demise of Nehru, his birth anniversary which happens to be on November 14 was decided as the day to mark Children's Day or Bal Diwas. Earlier, it was celebrated on November 20.

So, to make this day special for you and your kids, we thought of compiling a list of movies which you simply can't afford to miss. 

Bicycle Thieves (1948)

The Blue Umbrella (2005) 

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Home Alone franchise

Baaja (2002)

Gattu (2012)

Inside out (2015)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Up (2009)

Gippi (2013)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Keep adding more to the movies list if you wish as it's always cool to have a checklist for such days, right? 

Go binge-watch these and others to make this day a memorable one. 

Lastly, a quote by Pandit Nehru best remembered on Children's Day: “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

Here's wishing a very Happy Children's Day to all!

 

 

Tags:
Children's Day 2020Children's Daychildren's day filmsPandit Jawaharlal NehruJawaharlal Nehru birthday
Next
Story

This Diwali, plan is to stay home, spend time with my grandparents: Hello Charlie actor Aadar Jain
  • 87,73,479Confirmed
  • 1,29,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M34S

PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali at Rajasthan’s Longewala Post