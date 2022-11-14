Children's Day 2022: 7 Interesting facts about Chacha Nehru

Children's Day 2022: Apart from birthdays, every Indian child awaits this special day when they will be showered with presents, sweets, well wishes, fanfare, and happy feelings. It's Children's Day celebrated on November 14 to honour Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru," who was born on that day.

Take some time today, in the midst of all the celebrations, to share these amazing facts about Jawaharlal Nehru with your children.

1. Despite being nominated for the Nobel Prize 11 times between 1950 and 1955, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru never won it. Jawaharlal Nehru was primarily chosen for his contributions to world peace.

2. After enrolling at Trinity College in Cambridge in 1907, Nehru Ji graduated with honours in natural science in 1910.

3. After suffering a severe heart attack on May 27, 1964, Pandit Nehru passed away. Around 1.5 million people showed up to see him be cremated.

4. Nehru Ji also joined the Home Rule League, which Annie Beasant started in 1916, out of great respect and support for the activist's efforts. "Architect of Modern India" is another title given to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

5. He was imprisoned for the first time in 1929. Throughout the country's struggle for independence, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was jailed nine times in total. Nehru was held captive by the British for 3259 days in total, or nine years of his life.

6. Jawaharlal Nehru, a Pandit, came from a Pandit family in Kashmir. He had two sisters- Krishna Hutheesing, his younger sister, and Vijay Lakshmi Pandit (elder sister).

7. While he was imprisoned in 1935, he also penned his autobiography. Its title was "Toward Freedom," and it was published in the United States in 1936.

Chacha Nehru was known for his speaking skills and in one of his popular speeches, he said, “The children of today will be the India of tomorrow. The future of the nation will depend on how we raise them."

So this Children's Day sit down and talk to your child instead of just buying them gifts.

Happy Children's Day to all the kids!