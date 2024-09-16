Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Contribute Rs 1 Crore To Telangana CMRF For Flood Relief

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has extended his support to flood-affected victims of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by donating Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday and handed over a cheque.

Taking to his X handle, Revanth Reddy shared Chiranjeevi's donation news.

Another cheque of Rs 50 lakh was handed over by Chiranjeevi on behalf of his son and actor Ram Charan.

Actor Ali also met Revanth Reddy and presented a Rs 3 lakh cheque.

Actor Vishwak Sen also donated Rs 10 lakh to relief fund.

On September 4, Chiranjeevi took to X and expressed concern over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Announcing his financial support to the two states amid the floods, he wrote, "We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states."

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

Not only Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, other celebs also did their part.

Mahesh Babu also shared a post on X, urging everyone to do their bit to help the victims.

"In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let's collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger," Mahesh Babu wrote.

Actor Allu Arjun also extended financial aid to the victims.

In a post on X, he shared that he donated "Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety."

"I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety," Allu Arjun wrote on X on Wednesday.

NTR Jr also donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund.

He took to X to express his concern for those affected by the floods and said he is "deeply moved" by the recent floods in two Telugu states and is announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the two affected states.

"I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster," the English translation of his post in Telugu read.

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



The Telangana Chief Minister, on September 2, declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.