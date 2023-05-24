Chiranjeevi Shares BTS Pictures From Sets Of Bhola Shankar In Switzerland, Fans Are Thrilled

South superstar Chiranjeevi has dropped some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Bhola Shankar. Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia are currently in Switzerland. They are shooting a song for the upcoming Meher Ramesh directorial. The actor, who is known for his ‘Chiru leaks’ series, said that he had a lot of fun shooting for the song in the dreamy location.

In one of the pictures, while the crew prepares for filming, Chiranjeevi can be seen seated on a chair. Next, the team is getting ready for the shot. The tweet read, “The Song Shoot for Bhola Shankar in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience and more so all the fans! Let's share more soon! Until then, these are the 'little leaks' pics.” The pics have spread like wildfire on social media. Now, fans just can't wait for the song's release.

Bhola Shankar is the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam. The movie is being produced under AK Entertainment's banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer. Before this, the makers were shooting in Kolkata.

The Plot

Having helped the police bust a smuggling operation, Bhola Shankar, a former gangster-turned-taxi driver, incurs the wrath of a crime syndicate. After learning about the gangsters who carried out the smuggling, he decided to hunt them down since they had harmed his adopted sister.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on 11 August, 2023.

‘Chiru leaks’

Soon after Chiranjeevi leaked the photos, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Waiting boss,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I love Chiru leaks.”

“Boss: Leak mode activated,” announced one user.

Well, how excited are you for Bhola Shankar?