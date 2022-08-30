NewsLifestylePeople
CHITRANGADA SINGH

Chitrangada Singh rings in her 46th birthday in style, says, ‘first time I`m doing something like this...’

Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh celebrated her 46th birthday in a very different way. She cooked biryani and enjoyed the day with her close family and friends.

  • Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh turns 46 today
  • She celebrated her birthday with near and dear ones

Chitrangada Singh rings in her 46th birthday in style, says, ‘first time I`m doing something like this...’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh rang into her 46th birthday today and this time, she has opted for an intimate birthday celebration with her family and close friends. Chitrangda shared how she is going to celebrate her birthday in a unique way this year. She said, "This birthday is quite special as it is really intimate and I will be celebrating with my nearest and dearest ones after a while, and nothing can be better than that. We are planning to cook Biriyani and enjoy every bit of it! This is the first time I`m doing something like this on my birthday so I`m really excited on having my special ones with me. The last few years I couldn`t do much due to the pandemic so this time round I`m hell bent on doing it the right way!" 

Recently, the `Desi Boyz` actor announced her second venture as a producer as she has acquired rights to a film which is based on the real-life story of Subedar Yogendra Yadav who fought the Kargil war and is the youngest person to have received the Param Veer Chakra at the age of 19.  

The actor earlier produced ‘Soorma’ as her debut production. The movie revolved around the inspiring and true story of a hockey player, Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. 'Soorma' featured Diljit Dosanjh in the titular character and also starred Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by Shaad Ali. 

Chitrangda also marked her digital debut with `Modern Love Mumbai` where she played a homemaker and a struggling writer. Her screen presence and graceful acting have been winning her appreciation from the audiences and fans! 

