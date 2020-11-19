Chitrangda Singh lost modelling assignments because of her skin colour - Here's what she said

New Delhi: Actress Chitrangda Singh has revealed that she has faced discrimination in the industry owing to her skin colour. In an interview with Bombay Times, Chitrangda said that she "faced biases" while growing up and also when she entered showbiz as she lost out on modelling assignments due to her complexion.

"I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north," she said.

Of her recent Instagram post in which she mentioned about being "brown and happy", the 44-year-old actress said, "With my post, I just wanted to say that one needs to feel beautiful in their own skin."

Furthermore, Chitrangda spoke about the struggles in her early years in the industry. "I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here," she said.

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh, who was last seen in 'Baazaar' along with Saif Ali Khan, has 'Bob Biswas' lined up for release.