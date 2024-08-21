Advertisement
Chiyaan Vikram And Team's Surprise Theater Visit Sends 'Thangalaan' Fans Into Frenzy - WATCH

 Directed by Pa. Ranjith Thangalaan featuring Chiyaan Vikram in a transformative role, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Chiyaan Vikram And Team's Surprise Theater Visit Sends 'Thangalaan' Fans Into Frenzy - WATCH

New Delhi: Directed by Pa. Ranjith 'Thangalaan' has been creating waves with its compelling narrative which tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields in the 19th century. The film features Chiyaan Vikram in a transformative role, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan, and delves into themes of resistance and rebellion against British colonial rule. The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The excitement reached new heights on the 4th night of ‘Thangalaan’ as the film’s team, including Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith, made a surprise visit to a local theater. The crowd's response was nothing short of electric. 

Here’s a look at some of the reactions posted on social media by the fans 

The surprise visit added a thrilling touch to the already buzzing atmosphere surrounding ‘Thangalaan’

 Fans continue to share their excitement and appreciation for the film and its team, making it a night to remember.

‘Thangalaan’ is directed by Pa. Ranjith and stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. 

