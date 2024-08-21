New Delhi: Directed by Pa. Ranjith 'Thangalaan' has been creating waves with its compelling narrative which tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields in the 19th century. The film features Chiyaan Vikram in a transformative role, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan, and delves into themes of resistance and rebellion against British colonial rule. The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The excitement reached new heights on the 4th night of ‘Thangalaan’ as the film’s team, including Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith, made a surprise visit to a local theater. The crowd's response was nothing short of electric.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions posted on social media by the fans

Team #Thangalaan setting the stage on fire at #Bhramaramba theatre with a rousing response from fans

pic.twitter.com/LngphlQLiv — Official CinemaUpdates (@OCinemaupdates) August 16, 2024

Reporter: Vijay Ajith fans mathri Ungaluku fans illaye#Vikram : en fans pakanum na first day theatre vaanga. Meanwhile the 4th day night show ___#Thangalaan #Ranjith pic.twitter.com/abPSzEhCZ5 — Naveen kumar (@kumar181093) August 18, 2024

The surprise visit added a thrilling touch to the already buzzing atmosphere surrounding ‘Thangalaan’

Fans continue to share their excitement and appreciation for the film and its team, making it a night to remember.

