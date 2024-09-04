New Delhi: Chiyaan Vikram recently spoke about the hardest phase of his life as he appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allabadia's show TRS, where he revealed how he met with a terrible bike accident and was declared by the doctors that he could not walk. Chiyaan Vikram revealed he had a very bad bike accident doctors told him he could never walk and his mom was devastated at hearing this news. "It was a bad accident, very complicated. When they took me to the hospital, they wanted to amputate my leg. It was that bad because if I had a cut maybe the blood would have come out. Because there was no cut, my bones had broken. My leg swelled up and my pulse stopped. I had gangrene. They didn't know what to do in the government hospital, they said let's amputate his leg."

Watch the video of Chiyaan Vikram talking about his struggle.

The Thangalaan actor further revealed, "In those days, if you had an accident there’s a police case. So, you had to take the person to a government hospital. They didn't have the equipment to cut my leg. So, they took me to a private hospital and did some magic. They released the blood and I got my pulse back."

The actor revealed he was on the bed for 3 long years," I was in bed for 3 years. I had 23 surgeries. I had an infection and then one year on crutches. I didn't walk for four years. I had pins and it was crazy and the doctor said you can't walk anymore and my mother was devastated".

Vikram even mentioned that he met the same doctor after 5 years of the accident and he was amazed to see him walk. And after he did his X-ray, he told him that his knees were those of a 76-year-old and he only wondered how he managed to do it.

Vikram revealed about struggling for 10 long years to get recognised in the industry, today he is a well-known name.