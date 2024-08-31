Chiyaan Vikram Undergoes Major Physical Transformation Thrice For 'Thangalaan'

New Delhi: Chiyaan Vikram set the internet abuzz with his remarkable performance in 'Thangalaan'. With a gripping storyline, captivating plot, stunning visuals, and stellar performances, the film has been making waves since its release in other languages. It is now all set for its Hindi release on August 30th.

While the film captivates the audience in every scene, it is Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable performance that stands out as the most crucial element in making 'Thangalaan' a success.

In a recent interview, Chiyaan Vikram talked about the three different characters that he played and had three different looks for the same. He said, “One is a great-great-grandfather, his portion is a little lengthy. You have to show travel through time and the different generations of Thangalaan. He had to look like me but how different can we make him look? Ranjit was always there to inspire me and give me guidelines of what the person could look like”.

Chiyaan Vikram portrayed Thangalaan Muni, Kaadaiyan, Thangalaan's great-grandfather, and Arasan "Aaran" (The Protector of Gold).

Remarkably, the actor underwent major physical transformations for his roles. For one of the roles, he lost weight and only wore a langot as the character's costume, which is a very rare thing for any actor to attempt.

He also went half-bald for another role. For yet another role, he had to sit for 4 to 5 hours of makeup before reaching the set and starting the shoot.

Moreover, to maintain the film's raw and authentic feel, the actors had to drench themselves in mud, making it very difficult to shoot in real outdoor locations. This indeed speaks volumes about Chiyaan Vikram's dedication and perseverance, which is evident in his fabulous performance in the film.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, and was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.