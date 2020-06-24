Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues, tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. She was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday, our sister site BollywoodLife reported.

Following the hospitalisation, a coronavirus test was done, the result of which was negative.

"She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying.

Saroj Khan, 71, shot to fame in the 80s after choreographing Sridevi superhits such as 'Main Naagin Tu Sapera' ('Nagina') and 'Hawaa Hawaai' ('Mr India'). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including 'Ek Do Teen' ('Tezaab') and 'Dhak Dhak' ('Beta') among others.

In a career spanning over four decades, the three-time National Award winner has also choreographed songs such as 'Dola Re Dola' ('Devdas'), 'Ye Ishq Haaye' ('Jab We Met') and tracks from 'Manikarnika' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

Her last project was also with Madhuri for 'Tabaah Hogaye' from 'Kalank'.