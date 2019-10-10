close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth installs solar panels in his mansion

Actor Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.

Chris Hemsworth installs solar panels in his mansion

Canberra: Actor Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky will move in with their three children in November, reports dailymail.co.uk.

As their house nears completion after three years of construction work, it appears that Chris and Elsa are hoping to rely on renewable energy sources as much as possible.

The roof is now almost completely covered with rectangular solar panels, which will provide plenty of electricity during the hotter months.

The mansion reportedly has a rooftop infinity pool, gym, steam room, another big pool, six bedrooms, media room, games room and a spa.

Tags:
Chris HemsworthElsa Pataky
Next
Story

This video of Nick Jonas dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Morni Banke' is unmissable—Watch

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day