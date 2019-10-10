Chris Hemsworth installs solar panels in his mansion

Canberra: Actor Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky will move in with their three children in November, reports dailymail.co.uk.

As their house nears completion after three years of construction work, it appears that Chris and Elsa are hoping to rely on renewable energy sources as much as possible.

The roof is now almost completely covered with rectangular solar panels, which will provide plenty of electricity during the hotter months.

The mansion reportedly has a rooftop infinity pool, gym, steam room, another big pool, six bedrooms, media room, games room and a spa.