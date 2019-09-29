close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's rare public outing

Actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin were all smiles during a rare public appearance here.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson&#039;s rare public outing
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New York: Actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin were all smiles during a rare public appearance here.

The actress was wearing a multi-coloured print dress, under what appeared to be the Coldplay frontman's black suit jacket for a date night on Friday, reports etonline.com.

The "Fix you" singer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a crisp white button-up, black slacks and tie.

Last month, both were spotted with Martin's former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, vacationing in the Hamptons here.

Martin and Paltrow are parents to 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses, and have been on good terms since their 2014 split.

"It's been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together," Paltrow had said in January 2018 about reaching the point where they can all spend time together.

"Luckily, I have a deeply loving ex-husband who's been really open minded."

Meanwhile, Johnson and Martin have maintained a very private relationship.

The "Fifty Shades Darker" star had told a magazine last October that she was "not going to talk" about her dating life, before adding, "but I am very happy".

Tags:
Dakota JohnsonChris Martin
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar spotted with ladylove Shibani Dandekar in Mumbai—See pics

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Bihar