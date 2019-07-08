close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

The Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vacationing in Massachusetts for a few days now. 

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

Washington: Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to enjoy their married life. The pair was spotted in Hyannis Port, Mass on Sunday. The couple along with Schwarzenegger` family enjoyed a boat ride," reported E! Online.

Katherine's mother Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion all joined the couple and spent quality time with each other. After the boat ride, the family bid goodbyes and hugged each other. 

The Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vacationing in Massachusetts for a few days now. The couple celebrated Fourth of July with Schwarzenegger's family at the famous Kennedy compound and took several family pictures which made Schwarzenegger joked on social media that she basically had an Instagram husband. 

The couple recently got back from their honeymoon in Hawaii. Schwarzenegger and Pratt got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in June. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer. The wedding comes nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna.

 

Tags:
Chris PrattKatherine SchwarzeneggerHollywood
Next
Story

LGBTQ+ film 'Sheer Khurma' written with Sureka Sikri, Divya Dutta in mind

Must Watch

PT3M41S

5W1H: Mumbai rainfall led BMC on backfoot results heavy road traffic