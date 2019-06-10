Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first wedding picture

Washington DC: After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

According to People, on Sunday, just hours after the couple tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony attended by close friends and family, they shared a romantic picture of the two walking hand-in-hand and gazing at each other on their big day.

In a heart touching show of unity, the newly married couple posted the same picture on Instagram -- alongside nearly identical message -- at the same time.

Katherine looked gorgeous in a white stunning wedding gown with a long trail while Patt looked dapper in blue formals.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed," they wrote.

As soon as the couple shared the picture, several Hollywood stars were quick enough to extend out their wishes for the newlywed couple.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Amazing! Congratulations!"Welcoming the couple into the married club, Mandy Moore commented, "Congrats and welcome to the club, married lady!!"Ashley Graham commented, "Aw congrats beautiful couple!!!"

"YAY! I love this picture. So happy for you both," his Avengers costar Gwyneth Paltrow commented on Pratt`s post. "This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness," she wrote on the bride`s photo.

The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It`s a very romantic setting for a wedding," a source told PEOPLE.

"The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Everyone just looked so happy," the source added.

The guests in attendance included Patt`s 6-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger`s siblings -- brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina.

Following the wedding ceremony, the American actor was spotted with his wedding band and was escorted by his bride.

The guests had a great time as they enjoyed cocktails on the lawn while a live band played. As far as the food was concerned, the bride and groom had a selection from a "very vibrant menu," an insider told People.

During the reception, the actor made a speech and thanked invitees for being a part of the big day.