Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger wedding

Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Instagram/@prattprattpratt

Washington DC: After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

According to People, the couple tied the knot in a more of an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

"You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn`t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told People.

"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It`s a very romantic setting for a wedding. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy," the source added.

Some of the attendees at the wedding were Pratt`s six-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger`s siblings- Patrick, Christina, and Christopher, a close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

The couple also had a bridal shower at Schwarzenegger`s mother Maria Shriver`s home in April which also kept an intimate affair.

"Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People.

The duo announced their engagement in January through an Instagram post with the Pratt captioning the post, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I`m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" 

