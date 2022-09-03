Los Angeles: Comedian Chris Rock claims Will Smith managed to pretend to be a 'perfect man for 30 years' before revealing he is 'just as ugly as the rest of us'.

During a gig with fellow stand-up Dave Chappelle at Liverpool`s M and S Arena on the first night of their joint multi-date tour, the comic, 57, finally shared his extensive feelings about being slapped by the 53-year-old actor at this year`s Oscars, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Did that s*** hurt?" Chappelle, asked Rock in front of the crowd, prompting Chris to exclaim, "Goddam right... the mother***** hit me over a bulls*** joke - the nicest joke I ever told. Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us."

"Whatever the consequences are... I hope he doesn`t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men." Rock also took aim at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during the show by mocking her complaints about life and the royal family.

He said: "I just don`t get it," as he spoke about today`s obsession with "victimhood," which the comic labelled a way of getting famous. Smith stormed the stage at the Academy Awards in March and whacked Chris after the comic compared the `Seven Pounds` actor`s wife`s shaven head to actress Demi Moore`s buzzcut in the 1997 film `G.I. Jane`.

The actor then twice howled at Chris from his seat in front of stunned A-listers and while watched by millions of film fans around the world, "Keep my wife`s name out your f****** mouth." Dumfounded Rock said after the slap, "Will Smith just slapped the s*** out of me. Oh, I could go..." while looking into the stage wings, and then saying, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

It was later highlighted that Will`s wife of 25 years Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, had shaved her head as she has alopecia.

Will issued a grovelling apology in on online video earlier this month and has admitted that Chris has not responded to his attempts to reach out. He said: "I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I`m here whenever you`re ready to talk.