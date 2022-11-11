topStoriesenglish
CHRIS ROCK

Chris Rock tapped to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Chris Rock previously joined forces with Netflix in 2018, when his stand-up special, 'Chris Rock: Tamborine', aired on the streaming platform.

Chris Rock tapped to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Los Angeles: Comedian Chris Rock is set to become the first funnyman to perform live on streaming giant Netflix. Robbie Praw, the vice-president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, announced that the 57-year-old star will make history when he performs in a yet-to-be-titled comedy special in 2023, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Robbie said.

"This will be an unforgettable moment and we`re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch."

Chris Rock previously joined forces with Netflix in 2018, when his stand-up special, 'Chris Rock: Tamborine', aired on the streaming platform.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Rock was involved in an infamous on-stage clash with Will Smith at the Oscars. The 54-year-old actor smacked Chris after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will`s wife, and the Hollywood star subsequently described his behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

