Chrisann Pereira Of Sadak 2 Fame Jailed In Sharjah Over Drug Trafficking Charges, Family Cries Foul

New Delhi: Actress Chrisann Pereira, who has featured in movies like Batla House and Sadak 2 was arrested in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) over two weeks back and is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail on drug-trafficking charges. Her family, however, cries foul and claims that she has been framed.

Hindustan Times report quotes her brother Kevin as saying, "We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket. The Indian Consulate informed us after 72 hours that she’s been arrested and put in Sharjah Central Jail."

According to reports, she was arrested at the airport after being caught with drugs.

Her family claims that a man named Ravi conned her on the pretext of offering a web series. He allegedly first texted Chrisann's mother Premila Pereira and offered to introduce the actress 'to his talent (pool team) for a web show. They met a couple of times and later an audition was locked for Chrisann in Dubai. On April 1, the man called the actress at a coffee shop minutes away from the Mumbai international airport and gave her a trophy.

HT report quotes her mother as saying, "He (Ravi) handed over a trophy to her, perhaps mentioning that the said trophy is part of the script for the audition and will be required for the audition. Accordingly, she carried the trophy with her. On April 10, we were informed by the Consulate that Chrisann has been charged with drugs found in the memento."

However, on reaching Sharjah airport, Chrisann could not reach Ravi and felt something fishy. Her brother said, "The local police aren’t filing an FIR since the official charges haven’t come from Sharjah."