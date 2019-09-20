Chrissy Teigen welcomes long-awaited kiss from toddler son

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen has finally received a sweet kiss from her 16-month-old son Miles.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, complained she had been kept waiting for months for a kiss from her toddler son and as a result, couldn't wait to share the news with her followers on Instagram, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

"Finally! Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough. I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait," Teigen captioned a video of the adorable moment.

In the clip, Miles, who is sat in his high-chair, leans over the attached tray to pucker up and kiss his mum on the lips.

Many of Teigen's A-list followers celebrated her moment, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Ali Wong, and Molly Sims, who all posted heart emojis in the comments section.

The "Bring the Funny" judge also has a daughter Luna, three.