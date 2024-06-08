Mumbai: Chunky Panday dropped pictures with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, from Goa. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Chunky dropped a series of pictures as he flaunts with braids.

The pictures also included a selfie where Chunky posed with Aditya. In the pictures, Chunky was spotted in a Goan look with braids, moustache and chains. On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a lilac-hued shirt and a shell-chain. Aditya completed his look with brown-framed dark glasses, as Chunky and he smiled for the picture.

Have A Look At The Post:

Talking about his work, Chunky was last seen in Farhad Samji's 2023 Disney+Hotstar comedy drama series Pop Kaun. The series starred Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Jamie Lever, Satish

Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra. Aditya, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shoot of his much-anticipated film 'Metro In Dino'.

Earlier slated for release this September, the rom-com is now set to hit cinemas on November 29.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.