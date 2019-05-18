close

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday excited for his short film 'Tap Tap'

Chunky Panday excited for his short film &#039;Tap Tap&#039;

 Mumbai: Actor Chunky Panday, who is gearing up for the release of his short film "Tap Tap", says it is one of the most interesting projects he has ever been a part of.

"Tap Tap" is one of the short films from anthology "Shuruaat Ka Twist" -- mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkar, read a statement.

Talking about the film, Chunky said: "I am really excited to be a part of HumaraMovie's intriguing initiative 'Shuruaat Ka Twist'. With a variety of narratives, this film is surely one of the most interesting projects I have been a part of.

"It enables upcoming filmmakers and lets them work under the guidance of veterans of film industry."

"Tap Tap" is directed by Praveen Fernandes.

The other short films from the anthology by HumaraMovie include "Khauff" by Hanish Kalia, "Adi Sonal" by Heena D'Souza, "Bhaskar Calling" by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, "Guddu" by Gaurav Mehra and "Gutthi" by Avalokita Dutt.

HumaraMovie launched the trailer of the anthology on Friday. Actresses Neena Gupta and Delnaz Irani will be seen featuring in the films.

"Shuruaat Ka Twist" will release on May 31.

