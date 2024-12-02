Chunky Panday Recalls Being Called To Attend Funeral; Family Ready To Pay More If Cried

Mumbai: Chunky Panday recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s Show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his buddies and Bollywood stars Govinda and Shakti Kapoor. Chunky who has been jokingly called the most miser man in Bollywood revealed how there was a time when he was paid to attend a funeral. Chunky confesses that he wasn't aware that he had been invited to the funeral but was asked to dress in completely white attire and only after reaching the venue and going inside did he realise that it was someone’s funeral.

The person who asked Chunky to visit the funeral told him that he had the packet of money and even can pay more if he cries, Chunky recalled, "I reached and saw there were several people standing outside wearing white clothes. I slowly walked in and people were staring at me. They were whispering between themselves that Chunky Panday had come and I was wondering what was happening. I saw the dead body and I realised I was at a funeral. I was naive and thought that the organiser might have died by the time I reached. I saw the organiser in the corner and called for him. He said, ‘Sir, don’t worry, your packet (of money) is with me. But the family said that if you would cry, they will give you more money.’ This happened."

Chunky Panday was one of the most popular stars in the 90s and today he proudly flaunts the tag of Ananya Panday’s father.

