CID Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj Accuses Mother, Brother Of Assault; Lodges Complaint

New Delhi: Television actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has approached the Kashimira Police Station in Thane, accusing her close family members of allegedly abusing and assaulting her badly at home this morning, officials said on Friday.

She posted a video on social media from outside the police station showing several of her injury marks on the face, lips, right hand and wrist, and desperately appealing for help.

"Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I am talking to K. Himaanshu Shuklaa. I really need help right now. I am in Kashimira Police Station… And I have been abused by my family, I have been hit really badly. Please... I need everybody’s help, right from the media, to the news channels and everybody in the industry. Please come and support me," she said in her video post.

An official from the Kashimira Police Station confirmed to IANS that the actress has lodged a non-cognisable complaint against her family members this afternoon.

"We have summoned her mother and brother and warned them against indulging in such behaviour at home. Since it’s purely a family dispute, we have filed a NC and allowed them to go," said the official.

Later, taking to social media, Shuklaa expressed his gratitude to the Thane Police, for helping her out in the crisis. Dhanraj, a divorcee, living with her parental family, is noted for her role in the long-running serial “CID” in which she played a cop, and "Laado" among other assignments.