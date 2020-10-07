Cinema can spark conversations: Bhumi Pednekar on her experimental roles

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been quite experimental in her career choices. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Lust Stories and finally Bala - Bhumi has proved her acting mettle.

“I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices. Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society. Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity", she said.

“I’m proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen. Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the film-makers have decided that they could channelise these really special on-screen women characters through me,” says Bhumi.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Durgavati'.