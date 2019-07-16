close

Farah Khan

Cinema halls give soulful experience, says Farah Khan

New Delhi: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is all set to venture into the digital world with her production "Mrs. Serial Killer", says the webspace can never take over cinema halls as it gives soulful experience.

Asked if the boom of digital platforms can ever overshadow theatres, Farah told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "I don't think so. When TV came, people said who will go to theatres to watch movies. When the Internet came, they said the same? And now it's the digital media...

"The doomsday predictions are always there but I don't think people will stop going to cinema halls because that is one experience you can't get at home. Movie theatre gives a soulful experience. Digital probably is exciting and is on call."

Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer" stars Jacqueline Fernandez along with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. 

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial killings. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder.

 

