Circa 1998: Priceless pic of Shah Rukh Khan from a wedding calls for perfect throwback treat

New Delhi: Is it Thursday yet? No, but filmmaker Karan Johar clearly didn't want to wait till Thursday to post a throwback picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's wedding festivities (we're glad). On Tuesday morning, KJo took to Instagram to post the picture which features a suited-booted SRK deeply engrossed in his dance while he is cheered by the audience.

"Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #ThrowbackTuesday," Karan captioned the post.

Sanjay and Maheep were quick to comment on the picture. "Hahaha 7th Dec 1998," the actor wrote while Maheep dropped some heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's families share a great rapport. They are often spotted together at each other's homes for parties and get-togethers. SRK's daughter Suhana and Sanjay's daughter Shanaya are best of friends.

On the work front, SRK, who was last seen in 'Zero', hasn't signed a film as of yet. He is currently on a break, but as a producer, he is busy with projects. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting Hardik Mehta's directorial 'Kaamyaab'. The film, which deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema, features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.