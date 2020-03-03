हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Circa 1998: Priceless pic of Shah Rukh Khan from a wedding calls for perfect throwback treat

On Tuesday morning, Karan Johar took to Instagram to post a picture which features a suited-booted Shah Rukh Khan deeply engrossed in his dance while he is cheered by the audience.

Circa 1998: Priceless pic of Shah Rukh Khan from a wedding calls for perfect throwback treat
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar

New Delhi: Is it Thursday yet? No, but filmmaker Karan Johar clearly didn't want to wait till Thursday to post a throwback picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's wedding festivities (we're glad). On Tuesday morning, KJo took to Instagram to post the picture which features a suited-booted SRK deeply engrossed in his dance while he is cheered by the audience. 

"Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #ThrowbackTuesday," Karan captioned the post.

Sanjay and Maheep were quick to comment on the picture. "Hahaha 7th Dec 1998," the actor wrote while Maheep dropped some heart emoticons. 

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's families share a great rapport. They are often spotted together at each other's homes for parties and get-togethers. SRK's daughter Suhana and Sanjay's daughter Shanaya are best of friends.

On the work front, SRK, who was last seen in 'Zero', hasn't signed a film as of yet. He is currently on a break, but as a producer, he is busy with projects. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting Hardik Mehta's directorial 'Kaamyaab'. The film, which deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema, features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanKaran Joharsrk dance
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and boyfriend Eban Hyams seal it with a kiss in Dubai - See pic

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Superfast Zee: Top 50 News of the Hour