Citadel Global Premiere Date: Honey Bunny Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Coming To Screens On Nov 7

Mumbai: Putting all the speculation to rest, Prime Video finally announced November 7, 2024, as the premiere date of the eagerly anticipated Original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK.

The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Premiere Date

The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead, and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7..

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today. The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast. The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire. The teeming excitement for the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Prime Video confirmed the premiere date of the series at a pulsating event attended by fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK, as they witnessed and partook in the innovative supersized date reveal of the series. Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK. “Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”

About the World of Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced and filmed in the region—bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin.

The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel (launching October 10, 2024) and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.