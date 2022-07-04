New Delhi: The multilingual star Raashii Khanna who is keeping busy with her upcoming film Pakka Commercial has been given ultimate fashion goals by her looks throughout the promotions of the film.

The actress who has been winning hearts for the past eight years with her excellent performances never fails to give us fashion inspiration. While promoting her Telugu film Pakka Commercial, Raashii Khanna gave us major fashion inspiration with all types of looks and nailed each one of them with absolute grace.

Here are the looks that the actress opted for that can become your go-to outfits for a brunch or a gracious evening.

Black Jumpsuit and Glittery Eyes: A win for the nightlife!



Raashii clearly nailed the black jumpsuit look with her absolute fiery attitude. The actress looked stunning as she carried the glittery eyes makeup and gold statement earrings with complete grace. Not to forget the gold heels and red sunglasses that just made it a perfect look for a clubbing night!

Black Netted Sequence Saree: Perfect for dinner!

Black is always a win, especially when it’s traditional! Raashii’s black netted sequence saree with a square neck blouse and stone earrings is a complete steal for your next dinner with your family. Raashii Khanna undoubtedly looked like a desi princess as she carried off the smoky eye makeup like a diva!

The sunshine Dress: Perfect for brunch!



Raashii Khanna has bought you the best brunch outfit you had been waiting for! The yellow and green short dress along with puffy sleeves looks simply the best as Raashii Khanna carries it off with her Boss Lady vibe!

Long Jacket, Crop top and Flare pants: A win for an Indo western look



Looking like an angel in the all-white Indo-western look, Raashii Khanna gives us all fashion goals of how simplicity is the best. The flared pants with coordinated crop top make her look comfortable and the long jacket just increases the style quotient!

Pink and Orange striped Saree: unique drape to the unique combination



Bringing another gorgeous look to the table, Raashii Khanna looked stunning in this pink and orange striped saree. The actress gave her own touch to it as she draped it in a comfortable and quirky way. The look definitely looks like a perfect choice for a festive evening!